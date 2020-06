Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated

Great 1 bedroom/1 bath, all level, completely gutted and redone bathroom, remodeled kitchen, all new kitchen appliances, refurbished cabinetry, new kitchen flooring, new granite counter-tops,beautiful wood parquet flooring throughout the apartment, all just a few hundred yards from Grosvenor Metro, adjacent to Rock Creek Park, close to 495/270, Pike and Rose, Bethesda, Rockville.