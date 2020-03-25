10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE

Amenities

Luxury living at its finest. This gorgeous sun-filled luxury town home is nestled in the ideally located Tuckerman Heights community and boasts 3 bedrooms + 3 1/2 baths. Large open floor plan highlights a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances leading to a private deck perfect for entertaining. Retire to your spacious master bedroom with tray ceilings and a beautiful ensuite spa-inspired master bath. Bonus room on lower level leads to a second patio w/ a hot tub. Steps to Grosvenor Metro. Minutes to major shopping and dining inlcuding Pike and Rose. A must see!Avail July 20. We pre-qualify all potential renters prior to showing.