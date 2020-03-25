All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE

10508 Tuckerman Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10508 Tuckerman Heights Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Luxury living at its finest. This gorgeous sun-filled luxury town home is nestled in the ideally located Tuckerman Heights community and boasts 3 bedrooms + 3 1/2 baths. Large open floor plan highlights a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances leading to a private deck perfect for entertaining. Retire to your spacious master bedroom with tray ceilings and a beautiful ensuite spa-inspired master bath. Bonus room on lower level leads to a second patio w/ a hot tub. Steps to Grosvenor Metro. Minutes to major shopping and dining inlcuding Pike and Rose. A must see!Avail July 20. We pre-qualify all potential renters prior to showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have any available units?
10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have?
Some of 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10508 TUCKERMAN HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
