10457 FERNWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3BR/3.5BA townhome located in desirable Montgomery Row. Flooded in natural light, this contemporary design has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, oversized windows and a rooftop terrace. This large open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large breakfast bar flowing into spacious living and dining rooms. Upstairs, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet with custom-built . A second bedroom with en-suite bathroom and full-size stackable washer and dryer complete the second floor. Up to the top floor you'll find another bedroom, with en-suite bathroom and a large loft space that steps out to a private rooftop deck. All this plus a tandem 2-car garage, minutes to Montgomery Mall, Wildwood shopping center, Grosvenor Metro and 270/495.