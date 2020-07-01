All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10457 FERNWOOD ROAD
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

10457 FERNWOOD ROAD

10457 Fernwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10457 Fernwood Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3BR/3.5BA townhome located in desirable Montgomery Row. Flooded in natural light, this contemporary design has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, oversized windows and a rooftop terrace. This large open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large breakfast bar flowing into spacious living and dining rooms. Upstairs, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet with custom-built . A second bedroom with en-suite bathroom and full-size stackable washer and dryer complete the second floor. Up to the top floor you'll find another bedroom, with en-suite bathroom and a large loft space that steps out to a private rooftop deck. All this plus a tandem 2-car garage, minutes to Montgomery Mall, Wildwood shopping center, Grosvenor Metro and 270/495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have any available units?
10457 FERNWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10457 FERNWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10457 FERNWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College