North Bethesda, MD
10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE

10423 Snow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10423 Snow Point Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BETHESDA at its Best, This Updated Brick Front, 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath with 2 car garage is waiting for you. Spacious open floor plan so bright with ample windows & sunlight peeking in. Two story foyer, sunken living room with 2 tory ceilings, separate dining room, den/office. Gorgeous hardwoods with fireplace attached to country kitchen. Eat-in kitchen with island and table space leading to private deck off back! Spacious master suite w/sitting area & attached bath w/ soaking tub, separate shower, double marble vanities & walk-in closet. Super close to Bethesda Trolly Trail, Grosvenor/Strathmore METRO, Wildwood Shopping Center, NIH, ride-on bus, beltway, I-270 and tons of shopping & restaurants!! Minutes into downtown Bethesda, D.C. & VA, very close to I-270 & I-495. Long term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have any available units?
10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
