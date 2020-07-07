10423 SNOW POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BETHESDA at its Best, This Updated Brick Front, 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath with 2 car garage is waiting for you. Spacious open floor plan so bright with ample windows & sunlight peeking in. Two story foyer, sunken living room with 2 tory ceilings, separate dining room, den/office. Gorgeous hardwoods with fireplace attached to country kitchen. Eat-in kitchen with island and table space leading to private deck off back! Spacious master suite w/sitting area & attached bath w/ soaking tub, separate shower, double marble vanities & walk-in closet. Super close to Bethesda Trolly Trail, Grosvenor/Strathmore METRO, Wildwood Shopping Center, NIH, ride-on bus, beltway, I-270 and tons of shopping & restaurants!! Minutes into downtown Bethesda, D.C. & VA, very close to I-270 & I-495. Long term lease preferred.