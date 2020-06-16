All apartments in North Bethesda
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024

10401 Grosvenor Place · (240) 702-2600 ext. 2604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space. Located in building same building as popular Grosvenor Market (local produce, prepared foods counter, beer/wine, groceries) and just seconds from Grosvenor Metro station on the Red Line. One of five high rises surrounding a 35+ acre park. Pool, tennis, fitness center, walking paths, 24/7 reception and security, ample parking, party rooms, terrace, lobby. Rent includes ALL utilities. Move-In Fee/Times Required.

(RLNE2465480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have any available units?
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have?
Some of 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 pet-friendly?
No, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 offer parking?
Yes, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 offers parking.
Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have a pool?
Yes, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 has a pool.
Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have accessible units?
No, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 Grosvenor Place #1024 does not have units with air conditioning.
