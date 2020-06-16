10401 Grosvenor Place #1024

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool lobby tennis court

Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space. Located in building same building as popular Grosvenor Market (local produce, prepared foods counter, beer/wine, groceries) and just seconds from Grosvenor Metro station on the Red Line. One of five high rises surrounding a 35+ acre park. Pool, tennis, fitness center, walking paths, 24/7 reception and security, ample parking, party rooms, terrace, lobby. Rent includes ALL utilities. Move-In Fee/Times Required.



(RLNE2465480)