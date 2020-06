Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Updated Grosvenor condo across the street from Grosvenor Metro with all utilities included, plus cable and internet**Brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances**Wood floors, balcony with nice view, 2 assigned parking spaces and storage unit in basement**Access to Grosvenor's high rise buildings for use of pool, etc.**No pets allowed per condo**Close to shopping, dining, 495 and 270**Property available immediately.