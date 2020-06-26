All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
10305 CHESHIRE TER
10305 CHESHIRE TER

10305 Cheshire Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10305 Cheshire Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated split-level home with five bedrooms and three full baths in the super-convenient Wildwood Neighborhood of Bethesda. Freshly painted, kitchen recently renovated, updated bathrooms and wood floors being refinished before tenant moves in. The entry level features a large entry foyer and family room with exposed brick wall, wood burning fireplace and doors to rear yard. A main level bedroom and full bath are also ideal for a home office. The next level includes a bright and sunny kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters and a sleek tile backsplash. A large window overlooks the peaceful backyard. Formal living and dining rooms connect to the kitchen. Upstairs finds three generous-sized bedrooms, each with hardwood floors, and two full baths (the master is en suite). The basement level connects to the garage and includes another bedroom as well as storage and laundry facilities. Located less than a mile from Wildwood Shopping Center, offering Starbucks, Balducci's, Le Pain Quotidien and a host of other great restaurants and shops. The Grosvenor Metro is approximately one mile away. The neighborhood pool offers yearly memberships (no wait list). The pool has a competitive swim team, swim lessons and fun social events throughout the summer. Also close by are the Hiker Biker Trail (head north to Whole Foods at White Flint or south to Downtown Bethesda) and Fleming Park. The park has a playground, tennis and basketball courts and plenty of room to run and exercise. Available early July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have any available units?
10305 CHESHIRE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have?
Some of 10305 CHESHIRE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 CHESHIRE TER currently offering any rent specials?
10305 CHESHIRE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 CHESHIRE TER pet-friendly?
No, 10305 CHESHIRE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER offer parking?
Yes, 10305 CHESHIRE TER offers parking.
Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10305 CHESHIRE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have a pool?
Yes, 10305 CHESHIRE TER has a pool.
Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have accessible units?
No, 10305 CHESHIRE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 CHESHIRE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 10305 CHESHIRE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 10305 CHESHIRE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
