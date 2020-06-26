10305 CHESHIRE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Updated split-level home with five bedrooms and three full baths in the super-convenient Wildwood Neighborhood of Bethesda. Freshly painted, kitchen recently renovated, updated bathrooms and wood floors being refinished before tenant moves in. The entry level features a large entry foyer and family room with exposed brick wall, wood burning fireplace and doors to rear yard. A main level bedroom and full bath are also ideal for a home office. The next level includes a bright and sunny kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters and a sleek tile backsplash. A large window overlooks the peaceful backyard. Formal living and dining rooms connect to the kitchen. Upstairs finds three generous-sized bedrooms, each with hardwood floors, and two full baths (the master is en suite). The basement level connects to the garage and includes another bedroom as well as storage and laundry facilities. Located less than a mile from Wildwood Shopping Center, offering Starbucks, Balducci's, Le Pain Quotidien and a host of other great restaurants and shops. The Grosvenor Metro is approximately one mile away. The neighborhood pool offers yearly memberships (no wait list). The pool has a competitive swim team, swim lessons and fun social events throughout the summer. Also close by are the Hiker Biker Trail (head north to Whole Foods at White Flint or south to Downtown Bethesda) and Fleming Park. The park has a playground, tennis and basketball courts and plenty of room to run and exercise. Available early July.