Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great location!! Two bedroom and one full bath with beautiful view from the balcony. Updated kitchen. Access to pool, common laundry, storage. Walk to Grosvenor convenience store. Take the underground tunnel to Grosvenor Metro across the street. One stop to NIH and Naval Hospital. Close to major commuting routes of I-495-& I-270. Rent includes all utilities and parking. Thanks for showing.