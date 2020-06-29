10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom garden style condominium in the beautiful Grosvenor Park of North Bethesda. Top floor condo with raised ceilings from 8' and peaking at 9.5'. New Atrium vinyl windows and sliding door. Newly renovated contemporary bathroom with walk-in shower and LED lights. Recently replaced HVAC system. 12'x6' balcony looking out over a lovely stream and park area. Included access to tennis courts, two pools, a children's playground, and picnic areas. New roof and insulation. Condo fees including Verizon FiOS, gas, water, and electricity. No extra fees. Only 0.3 miles/7 minutes walk from the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red line metro station on the Red line. Just one stop from NIH. Perfectly located for commuting and less than 5 minutes from 495 East, West, and 270. Onsite security and 24hr on-call helpline/person. Local supermarkets and many restaurants within 3 miles. Cats & <30 gal fish tanks allowed. No dogs (property rule). Laundry in building.