North Bethesda, MD
10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE

10204 Rockville Pike · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Location! Location! Location! Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom garden style condominium in the beautiful Grosvenor Park of North Bethesda. Top floor condo with raised ceilings from 8' and peaking at 9.5'. New Atrium vinyl windows and sliding door. Newly renovated contemporary bathroom with walk-in shower and LED lights. Recently replaced HVAC system. 12'x6' balcony looking out over a lovely stream and park area. Included access to tennis courts, two pools, a children's playground, and picnic areas. New roof and insulation. Condo fees including Verizon FiOS, gas, water, and electricity. No extra fees. Only 0.3 miles/7 minutes walk from the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red line metro station on the Red line. Just one stop from NIH. Perfectly located for commuting and less than 5 minutes from 495 East, West, and 270. Onsite security and 24hr on-call helpline/person. Local supermarkets and many restaurants within 3 miles. Cats & <30 gal fish tanks allowed. No dogs (property rule). Laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have any available units?
10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have?
Some of 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE is pet friendly.
Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE offer parking?
No, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have a pool?
Yes, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE has a pool.
Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have accessible units?
No, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10204 ROCKVILLE PIKE has units with air conditioning.

