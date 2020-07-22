All apartments in Milford Mill
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

3922 ROLLING RD

3922 Rolling Road · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful Condo unit in Pikesville. On 3rd floor, quiet community. Water included, only pay BGE electric. Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 ROLLING RD have any available units?
3922 ROLLING RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
Is 3922 ROLLING RD currently offering any rent specials?
3922 ROLLING RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 ROLLING RD pet-friendly?
No, 3922 ROLLING RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 3922 ROLLING RD offer parking?
No, 3922 ROLLING RD does not offer parking.
Does 3922 ROLLING RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 ROLLING RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 ROLLING RD have a pool?
No, 3922 ROLLING RD does not have a pool.
Does 3922 ROLLING RD have accessible units?
No, 3922 ROLLING RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 ROLLING RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 ROLLING RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 ROLLING RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 ROLLING RD does not have units with air conditioning.
