2 bedroom apartments
318 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD
$
35 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
$
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
9 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
792 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
$
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
4 Units Available
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1180 sqft
Hip, three-story mid-century apartments with modern updates. Vintage brick walls, large full-length windows in living area, spacious kitchen counters for dining and entertaining guests. Renovated bathrooms with new cabinets. Pool and playground available for residents.
1 Unit Available
7115 SANDOWN CIRCLE
7115 Sandown Circle, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1036 sqft
Spacious 2bed 1bath Condo in Windsor Mill. HW floors, Washer/Dryer, quiet community. Move-in ready. Tenant pay all utilities.
1 Unit Available
3924 ROLLING ROAD
3924 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1118 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo in Pikesville. Penthouse 3rd floor unit, new hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, close to metro, near old court middle school. Water included, only pay Electric. Easy to show, move-in ready shortly.
Results within 1 mile of Milford Mill
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
$
13 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
$
3 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
8 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
848 sqft
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
$
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Chadwick Manor
22 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Milford Mill
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1045 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
$
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
$
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
52 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1065 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
