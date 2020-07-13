/
pet friendly apartments
339 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1180 sqft
Hip, three-story mid-century apartments with modern updates. Vintage brick walls, large full-length windows in living area, spacious kitchen counters for dining and entertaining guests. Renovated bathrooms with new cabinets. Pool and playground available for residents.
2601 Camberwell Ct
2601 Camberwell Court, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large End of Group 2 Bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Milford Mill
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
7413 Marston Road
7413 Marston Road, Lochearn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
Quiet location in the heart of the city. Large living room with lots of light. New flooring and fresh paint. Large eat in kitchen just waiting for all those great get together s.
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 5 miles of Milford Mill
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,206
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,501
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,411
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
