113 Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD with balcony
Interestingly, this area is really called Milford, but people added the mill after a nearby mill on Milford Mill Road. And wouldn't you know it? Everyone calls it that now.
Not really a city, a town or even a village, Millford Mill, Maryland, is a census-designated area, which means it looks a lot like a city or town, but has really only been delineated for statistical reasons. Despite not getting typical town/city status, Milford Mill is home to more than 29,000 people (based on the 2010 census).Comfortably at home in Baltimore County, Millford Mill is near Woodlawn and Pikesville and has its own shopping centers and parks. What it doesn't have is its own municipal government, but who cares about that? The area offers a traditional, close-knit community feel that keeps its residents content, even if much of the country, and even the state, haven't really heard of it. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milford Mill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.