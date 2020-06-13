113 Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD with balcony

Interestingly, this area is really called Milford, but people added the mill after a nearby mill on Milford Mill Road. And wouldn't you know it? Everyone calls it that now.

Not really a city, a town or even a village, Millford Mill, Maryland, is a census-designated area, which means it looks a lot like a city or town, but has really only been delineated for statistical reasons. Despite not getting typical town/city status, Milford Mill is home to more than 29,000 people (based on the 2010 census).Comfortably at home in Baltimore County, Millford Mill is near Woodlawn and Pikesville and has its own shopping centers and parks. What it doesn't have is its own municipal government, but who cares about that? The area offers a traditional, close-knit community feel that keeps its residents content, even if much of the country, and even the state, haven't really heard of it. See more