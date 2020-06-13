/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM
60 Accessible Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
Results within 1 mile of Milford Mill
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Results within 5 miles of Milford Mill
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Irvington
6 Units Available
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1019 COOKS LANE
1019 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Well maintained home in Westgate. Close to shopping, banking and easy excess to Rt. 695, Rt. 70.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
130 SLADE AVE
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in doorman building in Pikesville. Laundry in hallway of building. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Water included. Elevator access, entry involve no steps and wheelchair can get past door. Move-in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Milford Mill
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Downtown Columbia
6 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
17 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mid-Town Belvedere
42 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Similar Pages
Milford Mill 1 BedroomsMilford Mill 2 BedroomsMilford Mill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilford Mill 3 BedroomsMilford Mill Accessible ApartmentsMilford Mill Apartments with Balcony
Milford Mill Apartments with GarageMilford Mill Apartments with GymMilford Mill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilford Mill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilford Mill Apartments with ParkingMilford Mill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD