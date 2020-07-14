All apartments in Milford Mill
Marrion Square

4619 Horizon Cir · (410) 348-7991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD 21208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$1,254

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$1,254

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 0002 · Avail. now

$1,254

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marrion Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Live well at Marrion Square in a beautiful community located in Pikesville and just minutes to Windsor Mill, Owings Mills, Baltimore, & more.

Oversized apartments feature great amenities including gas heat, central air conditioning, and private patios and balconies with scenic views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300 - 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee for your first petand 150 for youe 2nd pet will apply
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bull / Bull Terrier / Staffordshire Terrier Mastiff / Boerboel / Molosser Breeds: Great Dane, Doberman, Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hounds, Shepherd (Belgian or German), Wolf Dog / Wolf Dog Hybrid, Boxer, Saint Bernard / Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bulldog (American or English), Alaskan Malamute, Akita, Dogo Argentino, Chow Chow, Siberian Husky, Rottweiler, Dalmation, Shar Pei. Any dog trained as a watchdog, attack dog, or that shows aggressive behavior.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Marrion Square have any available units?
Marrion Square has 5 units available starting at $1,254 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marrion Square have?
Some of Marrion Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marrion Square currently offering any rent specials?
Marrion Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marrion Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Marrion Square is pet friendly.
Does Marrion Square offer parking?
Yes, Marrion Square offers parking.
Does Marrion Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marrion Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marrion Square have a pool?
Yes, Marrion Square has a pool.
Does Marrion Square have accessible units?
Yes, Marrion Square has accessible units.
Does Marrion Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marrion Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Marrion Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marrion Square has units with air conditioning.

