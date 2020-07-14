Marrion Square.

Lease Length: 6 or 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300 - 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee for your first petand 150 for youe 2nd pet will apply
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bull / Bull Terrier / Staffordshire Terrier
Mastiff / Boerboel / Molosser Breeds: Great Dane, Doberman, Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hounds, Shepherd (Belgian or German), Wolf Dog / Wolf Dog Hybrid, Boxer, Saint Bernard / Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bulldog (American or English), Alaskan Malamute, Akita, Dogo Argentino, Chow Chow, Siberian Husky, Rottweiler, Dalmation, Shar Pei.
Any dog trained as a watchdog, attack dog, or that shows aggressive behavior.