3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
347 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
37 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
950 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
8 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1464 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
1 Unit Available
8240 Kings Crown Rd
8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows.
1 Unit Available
3441 BARKLEY WOODS ROAD
3441 Barkley Woods Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse strategically located close to 695 Exit 18. Easy access to everything including the bus stop. Wall to wall carpet and all the amenities you need including storage shed. Looking for applicants that make at least 3.
Results within 1 mile of Milford Mill
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
1 Unit Available
3713 Buckingham Road
3713 Buckingham Road, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial style detached home with plenty of yard space and garage parking. Located minutes from 695 and Reisterstown Road Plaza, Social Security, District Court and MTA. Suburban like community close to city like amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Milford Mill
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Reisterstown Station
17 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,703
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
