/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:25 AM
203 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
34 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
792 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
4 Units Available
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1180 sqft
Hip, three-story mid-century apartments with modern updates. Vintage brick walls, large full-length windows in living area, spacious kitchen counters for dining and entertaining guests. Renovated bathrooms with new cabinets. Pool and playground available for residents.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3924 ROLLING ROAD
3924 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1118 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo in Pikesville. Penthouse 3rd floor unit, new hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, close to metro, near old court middle school. Water included, only pay Electric. Easy to show, move-in ready shortly.
Results within 1 mile of Milford Mill
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
$
3 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
22 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Results within 5 miles of Milford Mill
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
3 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
737 sqft
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Cross Country
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Pikesville at 7229 Park Heights Avenue, The Greenbriar's garden style community offers a unique style of living in a beautiful community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
13 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1154 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Similar Pages
Milford Mill 1 BedroomsMilford Mill 2 BedroomsMilford Mill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilford Mill 3 BedroomsMilford Mill Accessible ApartmentsMilford Mill Apartments with Balcony
Milford Mill Apartments with GarageMilford Mill Apartments with GymMilford Mill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilford Mill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilford Mill Apartments with ParkingMilford Mill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD