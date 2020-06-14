Apartment List
MD
/
milford mill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:33 PM

317 Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milford Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8240 Kings Crown Rd
8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3924 ROLLING ROAD
3924 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1118 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo in Pikesville. Penthouse 3rd floor unit, new hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, close to metro, near old court middle school. Water included, only pay Electric. Easy to show, move-in ready shortly.
Results within 1 mile of Milford Mill
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$912
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Milford Mill
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
47 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Windsor Hills
2 Units Available
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
910 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,079
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,664
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Milford Mill, MD

Interestingly, this area is really called Milford, but people added the mill after a nearby mill on Milford Mill Road. And wouldn't you know it? Everyone calls it that now.

Not really a city, a town or even a village, Millford Mill, Maryland, is a census-designated area, which means it looks a lot like a city or town, but has really only been delineated for statistical reasons. Despite not getting typical town/city status, Milford Mill is home to more than 29,000 people (based on the 2010 census).Comfortably at home in Baltimore County, Millford Mill is near Woodlawn and Pikesville and has its own shopping centers and parks. What it doesn't have is its own municipal government, but who cares about that? The area offers a traditional, close-knit community feel that keeps its residents content, even if much of the country, and even the state, haven't really heard of it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Milford Mill, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milford Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

