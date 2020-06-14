317 Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD with hardwood floors
Interestingly, this area is really called Milford, but people added the mill after a nearby mill on Milford Mill Road. And wouldn't you know it? Everyone calls it that now.
Not really a city, a town or even a village, Millford Mill, Maryland, is a census-designated area, which means it looks a lot like a city or town, but has really only been delineated for statistical reasons. Despite not getting typical town/city status, Milford Mill is home to more than 29,000 people (based on the 2010 census).Comfortably at home in Baltimore County, Millford Mill is near Woodlawn and Pikesville and has its own shopping centers and parks. What it doesn't have is its own municipal government, but who cares about that? The area offers a traditional, close-knit community feel that keeps its residents content, even if much of the country, and even the state, haven't really heard of it. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milford Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.