Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:25 AM

14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR

14222 Westside Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14222 Westside Ridge Drive, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to the beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse, with 2-car garage, a private deck and a backyard in sought after Westside neighborhood. This house has three levels. The main level has hardwood floors throughout, it features an open floor plan, a great room, and a gourmet kitchen. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances - an energy star refrigerator with icemaker, a gas stove with a hood venting to the outside, granite countertops and a center island, perfect for entertaining. All three bedrooms are located on the upper floor. The owner~s bedroom is extra-large. A soaking tub, stand-alone shower, and double vanity complete the owner~s bath. The lower floor features a huge walkout basement with a 13-ft high ceiling and full bath. A spacious room, great for a recreation room or another bedroom. The house features energy star cooling system, a tankless water heater, and washer and dryer. Located right off 1-95 and the ICC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR have any available units?
14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR have?
Some of 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

