14222 WESTSIDE RIDGE DR

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to the beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse, with 2-car garage, a private deck and a backyard in sought after Westside neighborhood. This house has three levels. The main level has hardwood floors throughout, it features an open floor plan, a great room, and a gourmet kitchen. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances - an energy star refrigerator with icemaker, a gas stove with a hood venting to the outside, granite countertops and a center island, perfect for entertaining. All three bedrooms are located on the upper floor. The owner~s bedroom is extra-large. A soaking tub, stand-alone shower, and double vanity complete the owner~s bath. The lower floor features a huge walkout basement with a 13-ft high ceiling and full bath. A spacious room, great for a recreation room or another bedroom. The house features energy star cooling system, a tankless water heater, and washer and dryer. Located right off 1-95 and the ICC.