Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Evergreens at Laurel

11737 S Laurel Dr · (240) 205-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD 20708

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$1,474

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,508

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 1221 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,638

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,982

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,987

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 1823 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,007

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreens at Laurel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
playground
Backed by an award-winning management team and a host of all-inclusive amenities, this community offers uniquely styled apartment homes, designed to impress the most discerning of tastes. Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans are dressed in modern recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Available walk-in closets, and full-size front-load washers and dryers are just some of the perks you'll enjoy. Open kitchens with Black Frigidaire appliances and Maple cabinetry will surely inspire culunary creations. Take advantage of the garden courtyard just outside your door, reconnect with friends in the Resident Lounge, online in the Cyber Cafe', or re-energize in the fully-equipped fitness center. Cat friendly with ample complimentary parking, The Evergreens at Laurel is just minutes away from Fort Meade and less than half a block of Baltimore/Washington Parkway. There are several options for shopping, dinning and entertainment. Welcome to resort-style comfort!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $350 / $875
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $50/month. Permit Parking is free for all residents. Reserved Parking is available for $50.00 per month. Contact the Leasing Center for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreens at Laurel have any available units?
Evergreens at Laurel has 9 units available starting at $1,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreens at Laurel have?
Some of Evergreens at Laurel's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreens at Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreens at Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreens at Laurel pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreens at Laurel is pet friendly.
Does Evergreens at Laurel offer parking?
Yes, Evergreens at Laurel offers parking.
Does Evergreens at Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evergreens at Laurel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreens at Laurel have a pool?
No, Evergreens at Laurel does not have a pool.
Does Evergreens at Laurel have accessible units?
No, Evergreens at Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreens at Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreens at Laurel has units with dishwashers.
