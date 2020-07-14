Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym parking trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments internet access playground

Backed by an award-winning management team and a host of all-inclusive amenities, this community offers uniquely styled apartment homes, designed to impress the most discerning of tastes. Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans are dressed in modern recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Available walk-in closets, and full-size front-load washers and dryers are just some of the perks you'll enjoy. Open kitchens with Black Frigidaire appliances and Maple cabinetry will surely inspire culunary creations. Take advantage of the garden courtyard just outside your door, reconnect with friends in the Resident Lounge, online in the Cyber Cafe', or re-energize in the fully-equipped fitness center. Cat friendly with ample complimentary parking, The Evergreens at Laurel is just minutes away from Fort Meade and less than half a block of Baltimore/Washington Parkway. There are several options for shopping, dinning and entertainment. Welcome to resort-style comfort!