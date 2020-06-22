Text agent with your name/brokerage for showing instructions. Cozy, clean 1 bed/1 Den/1 full bath unit with a fireplace and patio. Newer appliances. Min credit requirement: 625+, min. income requirement :55K+.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14113 LAUREN LANE have any available units?
14113 LAUREN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 14113 LAUREN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14113 LAUREN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.