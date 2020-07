Amenities

Available immediately! Fantastic 1BR/1.5BA rental in the middle of University Town Center! Super close walkability to everything including Metro, restaurants, movies, grocery stores, mall, you name it! Shuttles to UMD and Howard University. Comes with 1 parking space, owner pays monthly water, tenant pays electricity. Come check it out!