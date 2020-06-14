178 Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD with garage
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 43
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 52
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 64
1 of 17
1 of 36
"I'm just working for a living singing with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind, / Maryland, I'm coming home." (- Vonda Shepard)
Hyattsville is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of 17,557. It was named for the founder, Christopher Clark Hyatt, and it provides access to Washington via the West Hyattsville and Prince George Plaza metro stations as well as the MARC commuter rail. The accessibility makes this a popular settling spot for people who work in the capital. It has a beautiful historic district with lots of old Victorian homes and is just a quick ride into both D.C. and Baltimore. It also attracts a high gay and lesbian population.
Having trouble with Craigslist Hyattsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Hyattsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.