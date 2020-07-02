All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

4555 Longfellow St

4555 Longfellow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4555 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 4 Bath - Hyattsville Arts District Townhouse - 1 Car Garage - The Home:
This modern four-level townhome, with open concept main level living area, boasts three bedrooms all with en-suite full baths.

The entry-level offers access to the attached spacious 2-car tandem garage with lots of room for additional storage.

The open concept main level is perfect for everyday living and includes a convenient half-bath, dining room with space for a buffet, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar seating.

The 3rd floor offers two bedrooms, both with en-suite full baths. The top floor offers a bedroom with en-suite bath, a flex room and a spacious terrace featuring a gas hookup, hose bib, decking, and sweeping views of the trees, sky and even the Arts District mural - a truly wonderful space for relaxing after a long day and entertaining with friends.

The 4th-floor flex room with access to the spacious terrace for relaxing and entertaining.

Location:
You have easy access to boutique shops, restaurants including Busboys & Poets, Franklins and Vigilante Coffee, and grocery stores like Whole Foods and YES! Organic Market. There are new local breweries/distilleries very close by like Sangfroid Distilling, Streetcar 82, Maryland Meadworks, and Denizens. Enjoy nearby hiking/biking trails including the Trolley Trail that goes all the way to Riverdale Town Center and College Park.

Community Amenities:
The HOA includes a pool, tot lot, full gym, business center, lounge, and pool table.

Commute:
The community provides a private rush-hour shuttle to PG Plaza Metro and The Mall at Prince George's; you're just over a mile to PG Plaza and West Hyattsville Metro stations, a half-mile to Riverdale MARC station, and only 6 miles from downtown DC.

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)
*Pets are considered on a case by case basis with monthly pet rent

(RLNE5329776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Longfellow St have any available units?
4555 Longfellow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Longfellow St have?
Some of 4555 Longfellow St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Longfellow St currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Longfellow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Longfellow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4555 Longfellow St is pet friendly.
Does 4555 Longfellow St offer parking?
Yes, 4555 Longfellow St offers parking.
Does 4555 Longfellow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 Longfellow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Longfellow St have a pool?
Yes, 4555 Longfellow St has a pool.
Does 4555 Longfellow St have accessible units?
No, 4555 Longfellow St does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Longfellow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 Longfellow St does not have units with dishwashers.

