4555 Longfellow St

Amenities
3 Bed 4 Bath - Hyattsville Arts District Townhouse - 1 Car Garage - The Home:
This modern four-level townhome, with open concept main level living area, boasts three bedrooms all with en-suite full baths.
The entry-level offers access to the attached spacious 2-car tandem garage with lots of room for additional storage.
The open concept main level is perfect for everyday living and includes a convenient half-bath, dining room with space for a buffet, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar seating.
The 3rd floor offers two bedrooms, both with en-suite full baths. The top floor offers a bedroom with en-suite bath, a flex room and a spacious terrace featuring a gas hookup, hose bib, decking, and sweeping views of the trees, sky and even the Arts District mural - a truly wonderful space for relaxing after a long day and entertaining with friends.
The 4th-floor flex room with access to the spacious terrace for relaxing and entertaining.
Location:
You have easy access to boutique shops, restaurants including Busboys & Poets, Franklins and Vigilante Coffee, and grocery stores like Whole Foods and YES! Organic Market. There are new local breweries/distilleries very close by like Sangfroid Distilling, Streetcar 82, Maryland Meadworks, and Denizens. Enjoy nearby hiking/biking trails including the Trolley Trail that goes all the way to Riverdale Town Center and College Park.
Community Amenities:
The HOA includes a pool, tot lot, full gym, business center, lounge, and pool table.
Commute:
The community provides a private rush-hour shuttle to PG Plaza Metro and The Mall at Prince George's; you're just over a mile to PG Plaza and West Hyattsville Metro stations, a half-mile to Riverdale MARC station, and only 6 miles from downtown DC.
Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)
*Pets are considered on a case by case basis with monthly pet rent
(RLNE5329776)