4555 Longfellow St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 4 Bath - Hyattsville Arts District Townhouse - 1 Car Garage - The Home:

This modern four-level townhome, with open concept main level living area, boasts three bedrooms all with en-suite full baths.



The entry-level offers access to the attached spacious 2-car tandem garage with lots of room for additional storage.



The open concept main level is perfect for everyday living and includes a convenient half-bath, dining room with space for a buffet, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar seating.



The 3rd floor offers two bedrooms, both with en-suite full baths. The top floor offers a bedroom with en-suite bath, a flex room and a spacious terrace featuring a gas hookup, hose bib, decking, and sweeping views of the trees, sky and even the Arts District mural - a truly wonderful space for relaxing after a long day and entertaining with friends.



The 4th-floor flex room with access to the spacious terrace for relaxing and entertaining.



Location:

You have easy access to boutique shops, restaurants including Busboys & Poets, Franklins and Vigilante Coffee, and grocery stores like Whole Foods and YES! Organic Market. There are new local breweries/distilleries very close by like Sangfroid Distilling, Streetcar 82, Maryland Meadworks, and Denizens. Enjoy nearby hiking/biking trails including the Trolley Trail that goes all the way to Riverdale Town Center and College Park.



Community Amenities:

The HOA includes a pool, tot lot, full gym, business center, lounge, and pool table.



Commute:

The community provides a private rush-hour shuttle to PG Plaza Metro and The Mall at Prince George's; you're just over a mile to PG Plaza and West Hyattsville Metro stations, a half-mile to Riverdale MARC station, and only 6 miles from downtown DC.



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)

*Pets are considered on a case by case basis with monthly pet rent



(RLNE5329776)