Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool garage media room package receiving alarm system coffee bar community garden concierge internet cafe green community pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access lobby online portal trash valet yoga

The Mosaic at Metro Apartments in Hyattsville, MD is located in fast-paced neighborhood bursting with shops, restaurants and entertainment. Located next door to the Prince George's Plaza Metro Green Line station, Mosaic at Metro Apartments blends sophistication and convenient transit-oriented living. Our spacious apartments feature hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens and in-home washer and dryer. Residents enjoy spending time in our fitness center, swimming pool, theater room and resident game room. Ask about our new Reserved Parking Program.