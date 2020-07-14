Top of the Park

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $30 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet under 30lbs, $50/month per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.