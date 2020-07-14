All apartments in Hyattsville
Find more places like Top of the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
Top of the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Top of the Park

Open Now until 5pm
4009 Gallatin St · (240) 616-4637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Browse Similar Places
Hyattsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5009-103 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Top of the Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $30 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet under 30lbs, $50/month per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Top of the Park have any available units?
Top of the Park has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Top of the Park have?
Some of Top of the Park's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Top of the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Top of the Park is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Top of the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Top of the Park is pet friendly.
Does Top of the Park offer parking?
Yes, Top of the Park offers parking.
Does Top of the Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Top of the Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Top of the Park have a pool?
No, Top of the Park does not have a pool.
Does Top of the Park have accessible units?
No, Top of the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Top of the Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Top of the Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Top of the Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20782
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway
Hyattsville, MD 20782
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20784
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr
Hyattsville, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Hyattsville 1 BedroomsHyattsville 2 Bedrooms
Hyattsville Apartments with ParkingHyattsville Pet Friendly Places
Hyattsville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA
Landover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity