All apartments in Hyattsville
Find more places like 4109 CRITTENDEN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

4109 CRITTENDEN ST

4109 Crittenden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hyattsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud room, laundry on the main level, a bonus office, hobby, storage or craft room on the upper level, off street parking and a cozy fireplace. Easy to maintain hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, custom bathrooms. The energy efficient appliances and recently replaced HVAC system save on your heating and cooling expenses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST have any available units?
4109 CRITTENDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST have?
Some of 4109 CRITTENDEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 CRITTENDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
4109 CRITTENDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 CRITTENDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 4109 CRITTENDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 4109 CRITTENDEN ST does offer parking.
Does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 CRITTENDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST have a pool?
No, 4109 CRITTENDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 4109 CRITTENDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 CRITTENDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 CRITTENDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20784
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr
Hyattsville, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Hyattsville 1 BedroomsHyattsville 2 Bedrooms
Hyattsville Apartments with ParkingHyattsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Hyattsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA
Landover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College