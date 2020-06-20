4109 CRITTENDEN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud room, laundry on the main level, a bonus office, hobby, storage or craft room on the upper level, off street parking and a cozy fireplace. Easy to maintain hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, custom bathrooms. The energy efficient appliances and recently replaced HVAC system save on your heating and cooling expenses.