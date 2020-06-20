4109 CRITTENDEN ST

Amenities
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud room, laundry on the main level, a bonus office, hobby, storage or craft room on the upper level, off street parking and a cozy fireplace. Easy to maintain hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, custom bathrooms. The energy efficient appliances and recently replaced HVAC system save on your heating and cooling expenses.