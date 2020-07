Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This lovely home features 3 upper bedrooms & a 4th bed with bath in basement, hardwood floors throughout most of the home which includes a remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, formal dining room opens to a private deck, two large living areas including super-sized basement family room with walk-out to your private patio and HUGE fenced yard with storage shed.