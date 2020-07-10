8111 Mountain View Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Split Foyer!

Must see split foyer single family home with bamboo wood flooring throughout. Features all granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Deck off dining room/kitchen perfect for relaxing with spacious fenced in backyard. Finished basement with washer and dryer in unit. No HOA fees!