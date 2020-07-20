6524 CLEAR DROP COURT

Amenities

Clear Drop #304 is a beautiful two bedroom, two full bath unit with a cathedral ceiling in the living room and dining room areas with an open floor plan. The two bedrooms are both master suites located on each end of the unit. Each master suite has a private entrance to a large closet, bath and bedroom. This 1,042 square foot unit was builder~s model unit. It therefore includes many upgrades, such as; track lighting, designer mirror treatment in living room, contoured ceilings and chair-rail treatments, and wainscoting in the master bath. There is also a fireplace and a large deck. The kitchen is large with a closet for the full size washer and dryer and an area for a breakfast nook. The unit also has a new HVAC unit a new stainless steel refrigerator, and hot water heater. The Cromwell Fountain complex has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and ample parking.