Glen Burnie, MD
6524 CLEAR DROP COURT
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

6524 CLEAR DROP COURT

6524 Clear Drop Court · No Longer Available
Location

6524 Clear Drop Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Clear Drop #304 is a beautiful two bedroom, two full bath unit with a cathedral ceiling in the living room and dining room areas with an open floor plan. The two bedrooms are both master suites located on each end of the unit. Each master suite has a private entrance to a large closet, bath and bedroom. This 1,042 square foot unit was builder~s model unit. It therefore includes many upgrades, such as; track lighting, designer mirror treatment in living room, contoured ceilings and chair-rail treatments, and wainscoting in the master bath. There is also a fireplace and a large deck. The kitchen is large with a closet for the full size washer and dryer and an area for a breakfast nook. The unit also has a new HVAC unit a new stainless steel refrigerator, and hot water heater. The Cromwell Fountain complex has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have any available units?
6524 CLEAR DROP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have?
Some of 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6524 CLEAR DROP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT offers parking.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT has a pool.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have accessible units?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
