551 Short Curve Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 South Gate
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
RENOVATED END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. EVERYTHING WAS REPLACED A YEAR AGO. NEW KITCHEN, NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES. KITCHEN HAS A EAT IN BREAKFAST AREA. CENTRAL AC. WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE DECK. STORAGE SHED. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
