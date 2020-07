Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Millersville, MD - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home is freshly painted, clean and move-in ready! Enjoy approximately 2000 sq ft of living space, a fenced backyard with gazebo. Deck off of the kitchen providing lots of light. Large basement family room with brick wall on walk-out level, den and full bath. Pet friendly on a case by case basis. Call us today to schedule a tour!



