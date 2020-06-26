All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

307 Eagles Ridge Way

307 Eagles Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

307 Eagles Ridge Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath end-of-row Ryan Home townhouse located in the Millersville area! First floor features hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, a spacious family room and an updated bath. The 2nd floor has a beautiful open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the living with custom built-in office space with granite and a separate dining room. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops throughout, a breakfast island, and a pantry. There is also a private deck for extra entertaining space. The third floor has a laundry area with washer/dryer, full hall bath and 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The master 3rd bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an impressive full master bath with new fixtures and a walk in shower with custom tile! This home also has a 1 car garage for convenient parking and a backyard!

~ Convenient to BWI, FT. Meade, Baltimore City, Rt. 100, Rt. 97, I695, I295

~ Close to many dining/shopping options.

~ Energy Star Rated Home

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Eagles Ridge Way have any available units?
307 Eagles Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Eagles Ridge Way have?
Some of 307 Eagles Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Eagles Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
307 Eagles Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Eagles Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 307 Eagles Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 307 Eagles Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 307 Eagles Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 307 Eagles Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Eagles Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Eagles Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 307 Eagles Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 307 Eagles Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 307 Eagles Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Eagles Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Eagles Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
