307 Eagles Ridge Way

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath end-of-row Ryan Home townhouse located in the Millersville area! First floor features hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, a spacious family room and an updated bath. The 2nd floor has a beautiful open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the living with custom built-in office space with granite and a separate dining room. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops throughout, a breakfast island, and a pantry. There is also a private deck for extra entertaining space. The third floor has a laundry area with washer/dryer, full hall bath and 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The master 3rd bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an impressive full master bath with new fixtures and a walk in shower with custom tile! This home also has a 1 car garage for convenient parking and a backyard!



~ Convenient to BWI, FT. Meade, Baltimore City, Rt. 100, Rt. 97, I695, I295



~ Close to many dining/shopping options.



~ Energy Star Rated Home



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



