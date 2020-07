Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Updated 4 Bedroom 3 bath home situated on a cul de sac with deck overlooking large fenced in yard, patio and a shed. Finished walk basement with an office area. Close to 97 and 100 and short drive to FT Meade, NSA, Baltimore and Annapolis. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. Available NOW. Text Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.