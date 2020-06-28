Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to luxury and elegance at 212 Cedar Terrace, conveniently located in Morris Hill. Almost 1800 sq ft of exquisitely renovated living space, including a fully finished basement. This newer-built, relaxing porch-front home, offers an array of carefully selected, and impeccably crafted amenities that are sure to impress. Living Room features tray ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting, chair railings, and renovated powder room. Gourmet kitchen and dining room with sparkling white quartz countertops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, chair railing and trim, plus premium, water-resistant LVT flooring. Upper level features 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space in each bedroom. The highlight is a large master bedroom with en-suite full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Across from the master are 2 more bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway. New carpet and fresh paint throughout to welcome you to your new home! Fully finished basement offers a sizable room for family and entertainment, a utility plus laundry area, storage under the stairs, a 3rd full bathroom, plus an additional room including storage that may be an office or potential 4th bedroom with independent egress (walk-up stairs) to the backyard. Energy efficient LED lighting and light fixtures adorn the interior and exterior. Enhance your outdoor living and entertainment options with a large backyard and newly stained deck accessed by sliders from the kitchen and dining space. Also available for Sale - see separate listing. The search for your new home ends here - schedule an appointment today!