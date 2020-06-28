All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

212 CEDAR TERRACE

212 Cedar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

212 Cedar Terrace, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome home to luxury and elegance at 212 Cedar Terrace, conveniently located in Morris Hill. Almost 1800 sq ft of exquisitely renovated living space, including a fully finished basement. This newer-built, relaxing porch-front home, offers an array of carefully selected, and impeccably crafted amenities that are sure to impress. Living Room features tray ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting, chair railings, and renovated powder room. Gourmet kitchen and dining room with sparkling white quartz countertops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, chair railing and trim, plus premium, water-resistant LVT flooring. Upper level features 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space in each bedroom. The highlight is a large master bedroom with en-suite full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Across from the master are 2 more bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway. New carpet and fresh paint throughout to welcome you to your new home! Fully finished basement offers a sizable room for family and entertainment, a utility plus laundry area, storage under the stairs, a 3rd full bathroom, plus an additional room including storage that may be an office or potential 4th bedroom with independent egress (walk-up stairs) to the backyard. Energy efficient LED lighting and light fixtures adorn the interior and exterior. Enhance your outdoor living and entertainment options with a large backyard and newly stained deck accessed by sliders from the kitchen and dining space. Also available for Sale - see separate listing. The search for your new home ends here - schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 CEDAR TERRACE have any available units?
212 CEDAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 CEDAR TERRACE have?
Some of 212 CEDAR TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 CEDAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
212 CEDAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 CEDAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 212 CEDAR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 212 CEDAR TERRACE offer parking?
No, 212 CEDAR TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 212 CEDAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 CEDAR TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 CEDAR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 212 CEDAR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 212 CEDAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 212 CEDAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 CEDAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 CEDAR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
