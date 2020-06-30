210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Spacious 2 BR/2BA Condo in Glen Burnie! Step into a foyer that opens into a carpeted living room with a decorative fireplace. Enjoy views from the deck, which is great for a personal retreat or entertaining. The separate dining area leads to the galley style kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Enjoy a master bedroom suite with dual closets and updated master bath. There is an additional bedroom and hall bath as well!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5419434)