Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303

210 Spring Maiden Court · No Longer Available
Location

210 Spring Maiden Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 BR/2BA Condo in Glen Burnie! Step into a foyer that opens into a carpeted living room with a decorative fireplace. Enjoy views from the deck, which is great for a personal retreat or entertaining. The separate dining area leads to the galley style kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Enjoy a master bedroom suite with dual closets and updated master bath. There is an additional bedroom and hall bath as well!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5419434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 have any available units?
210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 have?
Some of 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 offer parking?
No, 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 does not offer parking.
Does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Spring Maiden Ct Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.

