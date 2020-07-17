1592 Dulaney Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Colonial Home in Glen Burnie! Step inside this cozy home's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, and hardwood floors. Enjoy good food in its galley style kitchen and dining room combo, featuring all stainless appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinetry. The kitchen also has access to the ambient deck! Relax in its spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and great natural light. Bathrooms are lovingly maintained, with custom tiled floors and bath enclosures, updated lighting, and dual vanity.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5880532)