Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1592 Dulaney Ln

1592 Dulaney Lane · (240) 224-8220
Location

1592 Dulaney Lane, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Colonial Home in Glen Burnie! Step inside this cozy home's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, and hardwood floors. Enjoy good food in its galley style kitchen and dining room combo, featuring all stainless appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinetry. The kitchen also has access to the ambient deck! Relax in its spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space and great natural light. Bathrooms are lovingly maintained, with custom tiled floors and bath enclosures, updated lighting, and dual vanity.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5880532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Dulaney Ln have any available units?
1592 Dulaney Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1592 Dulaney Ln have?
Some of 1592 Dulaney Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1592 Dulaney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Dulaney Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Dulaney Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1592 Dulaney Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1592 Dulaney Ln offer parking?
No, 1592 Dulaney Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1592 Dulaney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1592 Dulaney Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Dulaney Ln have a pool?
No, 1592 Dulaney Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1592 Dulaney Ln have accessible units?
No, 1592 Dulaney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Dulaney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1592 Dulaney Ln has units with dishwashers.
