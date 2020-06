Amenities

Welcome Home! Walk into this spacious 4 Bedroom a large single family home on large corner lot in great neighborhood in AA County! Enjoy the many windows flooding the home with natural light! Central air conditioning, new paint, washer and dryer, large deck in front and large yard, playground walking distance next door! For more info on this home our to find out about our other rentals not listed online - Please Call or Text Eli: 443-285-3480 or email eli@themdteam.com