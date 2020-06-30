108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Open Concept and Renovated Top Level Condo. Close to BWI, Ft. Meade & NSA - Wonderful Top Level Condo with vaulted ceilings and open concept design. This 2br/1ba unit is conveniently located near Rt. 100 & Rt. 10. Living Room has hardwood floors and built-in storage closet. Kitchen is open concept with gas range. Newly renovated bathroom with updated tile. 2 large bedrooms. Washer and Dryer is provided in a closet.



Water, Sewer and Trash is included in the rent.



Secure Building with Assigned Parking Space. Property is located near Shopping, Restaurants and Movie Theater.



Pets considered case by case with additional pet rent and pet deposit.



For more information, please contact:

Georgia Lightfoot

Innovative Properties

443-775-7238

georgia@innovprop.com



(RLNE2023214)