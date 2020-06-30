All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D

108 Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

108 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Open Concept and Renovated Top Level Condo. Close to BWI, Ft. Meade & NSA - Wonderful Top Level Condo with vaulted ceilings and open concept design. This 2br/1ba unit is conveniently located near Rt. 100 & Rt. 10. Living Room has hardwood floors and built-in storage closet. Kitchen is open concept with gas range. Newly renovated bathroom with updated tile. 2 large bedrooms. Washer and Dryer is provided in a closet.

Water, Sewer and Trash is included in the rent.

Secure Building with Assigned Parking Space. Property is located near Shopping, Restaurants and Movie Theater.

Pets considered case by case with additional pet rent and pet deposit.

For more information, please contact:
Georgia Lightfoot
Innovative Properties
443-775-7238
georgia@innovprop.com

(RLNE2023214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D have any available units?
108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D have?
Some of 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D currently offering any rent specials?
108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D is pet friendly.
Does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D offer parking?
Yes, 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D offers parking.
Does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D have a pool?
No, 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D does not have a pool.
Does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D have accessible units?
No, 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Mountain Road, Unit #3D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College