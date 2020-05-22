1062 5TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with freshly painted interior throughout both levels. Beautiful large kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator and microwave, sliders leading to sunroom and decking overlooking pool. Brand new laminate flooring in living room, stairs and lower level bedroom. Lower level family room with pellet stove, new remodeled full bath with new shower, toilet and sink. Enjoy the back yard with pool (new liner & pool pump), decking and fire pit perfect for swim parties and BBQ's. Water view of Marley Creek. This property is ready for immediate occupancy. 12 month to 18 month lease term.Great location in Glen Burnie!