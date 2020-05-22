All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

1062 5TH STREET

1062 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1062 5th Street, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with freshly painted interior throughout both levels. Beautiful large kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator and microwave, sliders leading to sunroom and decking overlooking pool. Brand new laminate flooring in living room, stairs and lower level bedroom. Lower level family room with pellet stove, new remodeled full bath with new shower, toilet and sink. Enjoy the back yard with pool (new liner & pool pump), decking and fire pit perfect for swim parties and BBQ's. Water view of Marley Creek. This property is ready for immediate occupancy. 12 month to 18 month lease term.Great location in Glen Burnie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 5TH STREET have any available units?
1062 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1062 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1062 5TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1062 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1062 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1062 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1062 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 5TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1062 5TH STREET has a pool.
Does 1062 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1062 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1062 5TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
