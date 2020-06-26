All apartments in Germantown
52 STEEPLE COURT
52 STEEPLE COURT

52 Steeple Court · No Longer Available
Location

52 Steeple Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this 4 level renovated town home in Germantown Estates! You cannot beat the easy commute and schools! Enjoy the multilevel deck which backs to trees in a serene setting. The 4th floor Loft looks over an expansive Master Suite. Hurry this one wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have any available units?
52 STEEPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 52 STEEPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
52 STEEPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 STEEPLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT offer parking?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 STEEPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
