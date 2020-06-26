Come see this 4 level renovated town home in Germantown Estates! You cannot beat the easy commute and schools! Enjoy the multilevel deck which backs to trees in a serene setting. The 4th floor Loft looks over an expansive Master Suite. Hurry this one wont last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 STEEPLE COURT have any available units?
52 STEEPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 52 STEEPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
52 STEEPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.