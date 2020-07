Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in Gunners Lake Village. Features 2BR 1FB with marble vanity and bathtub, beautiful carpet all throughout, spacious bright kitchen with breakfast bar, property includes a washer and dryer. Fenced backyard with nice patio, perfect for summer grilling. Walking distance to shopping, bus stop & 355. Less than 5 minutes to I270. This one will go quickly in this condition and price!