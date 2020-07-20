21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great end unit townhome with everything your looking for! Updates throughout and freshly painted. The ground level offers a 1 car garage, family room with half bath and walks out to the back yard. The main level is open and full of light. Laminate wood floors in the living room connects to the updated kitchen and table space. The laundry and a half bath are on this level also. The table space area opens up to a huge deck recently stained. The 3rd floor boosts with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. To apply, minimum income of $86,000 with a minimum credit of 600, w-2 & 1 bank statement. Online app: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp