All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:08 AM

21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE

21201 Owls Nest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21201 Owls Nest Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great end unit townhome with everything your looking for! Updates throughout and freshly painted. The ground level offers a 1 car garage, family room with half bath and walks out to the back yard. The main level is open and full of light. Laminate wood floors in the living room connects to the updated kitchen and table space. The laundry and a half bath are on this level also. The table space area opens up to a huge deck recently stained. The 3rd floor boosts with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. To apply, minimum income of $86,000 with a minimum credit of 600, w-2 & 1 bank statement. Online app: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have any available units?
21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have?
Some of 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21201 OWLS NEST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America