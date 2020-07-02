20806 GAELIC COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Freshly Refreshed Paint, Garage Townhome with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath. Spacious large kitchen with dining space. Large Living Room. Master Level 2 Full Bathrooms. Basement level walkout to quite fenced backyard. Located in a quiet, friendly community, minutes from I-270, Milestone and Town Center Shopping, Dining, Movie Theater. Less than half a mile from golf, parks, and I-270. The owner is a licensed, Realtor. No large Pets (less than 30 pounds), Pet fee of $300 (non-refundable applies)