Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

20806 GAELIC COURT

20806 Gaelic Court · No Longer Available
Location

20806 Gaelic Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Freshly Refreshed Paint, Garage Townhome with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath. Spacious large kitchen with dining space. Large Living Room. Master Level 2 Full Bathrooms. Basement level walkout to quite fenced backyard. Located in a quiet, friendly community, minutes from I-270, Milestone and Town Center Shopping, Dining, Movie Theater. Less than half a mile from golf, parks, and I-270. The owner is a licensed, Realtor. No large Pets (less than 30 pounds), Pet fee of $300 (non-refundable applies)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20806 GAELIC COURT have any available units?
20806 GAELIC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20806 GAELIC COURT have?
Some of 20806 GAELIC COURT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20806 GAELIC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20806 GAELIC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20806 GAELIC COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 20806 GAELIC COURT is pet friendly.
Does 20806 GAELIC COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20806 GAELIC COURT offers parking.
Does 20806 GAELIC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20806 GAELIC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20806 GAELIC COURT have a pool?
No, 20806 GAELIC COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20806 GAELIC COURT have accessible units?
No, 20806 GAELIC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20806 GAELIC COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 20806 GAELIC COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

