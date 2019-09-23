20509 NEERWINDER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful open concept home, completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout all 3 levels, and brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Main level includes a half bathroom, large open living room, open concept kitchen, kitchen island uniting the kitchen and dining room. Large deck (which will soon be painted for summer outings!) facing backyard and wooded area. Walkout basement (lower level) is equipped with a half bathroom, recreational room/second living room, washer/dryer unit, small closet for storage, and large den/office space. The third level is equipped with a large master bedroom with a private full bathroom and walk-in closet, and 2 bedrooms (both can accommodate a queen size bed), and a full bathroom with a tub. The front lawn sports a cute front porch with a 2 person swing chair, and home includes 1 car garage and street parking. This house is just a few minutes to Black Hill Regional Park & nature trails. Also 5 minutes away from Milestone shopping center and 270 exit 16. Owner will accept up to 2 pets, 60lbs max weight, 500 deposit each pet. Don't miss this home!!