Germantown, MD
20509 NEERWINDER STREET
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:28 PM

20509 NEERWINDER STREET

20509 Neerwinder Street · No Longer Available
Location

20509 Neerwinder Street, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful open concept home, completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout all 3 levels, and brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Main level includes a half bathroom, large open living room, open concept kitchen, kitchen island uniting the kitchen and dining room. Large deck (which will soon be painted for summer outings!) facing backyard and wooded area. Walkout basement (lower level) is equipped with a half bathroom, recreational room/second living room, washer/dryer unit, small closet for storage, and large den/office space. The third level is equipped with a large master bedroom with a private full bathroom and walk-in closet, and 2 bedrooms (both can accommodate a queen size bed), and a full bathroom with a tub. The front lawn sports a cute front porch with a 2 person swing chair, and home includes 1 car garage and street parking. This house is just a few minutes to Black Hill Regional Park & nature trails. Also 5 minutes away from Milestone shopping center and 270 exit 16. Owner will accept up to 2 pets, 60lbs max weight, 500 deposit each pet. Don't miss this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET have any available units?
20509 NEERWINDER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET have?
Some of 20509 NEERWINDER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20509 NEERWINDER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20509 NEERWINDER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20509 NEERWINDER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 20509 NEERWINDER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20509 NEERWINDER STREET offers parking.
Does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20509 NEERWINDER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET have a pool?
No, 20509 NEERWINDER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET have accessible units?
No, 20509 NEERWINDER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20509 NEERWINDER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20509 NEERWINDER STREET has units with dishwashers.

