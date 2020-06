Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful mint condition 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths condo with a spiral stair to a huge loft (a third room), only one minute from interstate 270 and a number of shopping centers. All new appliances, including stacked washer & dryer. Master bathroom boasts a jacuzzi with lots of jets to soak and relax in after a hard day's work. A MUST SEE FOR YOUR DEMANDING CLIENTS.