20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court playground pool tennis court

Section 8 Welcome! Luxury Penthouse Condo for Rent! Walk into your spacious open floor place with natural oak hardwood flooring throughout. Get cozy by your very own wood burning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertenors & custom made 46' cabinets. Separate dining area with lots of windows for natural light. Two master bedroom suites with two private master bathroom suites. Relax at the end of the day on your private balcony. Included in your rent this community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, jog/walking paths, basketball courts, & tot lots/playground. Only minutes from I-270 & the metro. This upscale condo is perfect for commuters. Water is included in your rent. Live your life with the best amenities provided for you. When work is over your vacation begins. Call Craig Marsh for a private tour and you can call this penthouse home sweet home.