Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE

20220 Shipley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20220 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Section 8 Welcome! Luxury Penthouse Condo for Rent! Walk into your spacious open floor place with natural oak hardwood flooring throughout. Get cozy by your very own wood burning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertenors & custom made 46' cabinets. Separate dining area with lots of windows for natural light. Two master bedroom suites with two private master bathroom suites. Relax at the end of the day on your private balcony. Included in your rent this community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, jog/walking paths, basketball courts, & tot lots/playground. Only minutes from I-270 & the metro. This upscale condo is perfect for commuters. Water is included in your rent. Live your life with the best amenities provided for you. When work is over your vacation begins. Call Craig Marsh for a private tour and you can call this penthouse home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

