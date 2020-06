Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Relax in the front porch of this sparkling 3BR, 2BA, 2-level TH w/ in-unit W&D in prime location, close to I-270, shopping, metro and public transportation. Dining room opens to a fenced private backyard with storage shed. Attic with pull down stairs for additional storage. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking. Amenities include swim pool, tennis courts and playground.