19114 Willow Spring Dr

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Walk on inside to a nice foyer entering right into your functional kitchen with updated appliances and ample counter/cabinet space! Going into your nice living/dining room combo with laminate flooring, this leads directly to the fenced in backyard! Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with nice closet space as well as an updated bathroom! Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a second full bathroom with a stand up shower, a full sized washer and dryer, and plenty of room for additional storage!



Small pets considered with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5619341)