All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19114 Willow Spring Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19114 Willow Spring Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:37 PM

19114 Willow Spring Dr

19114 Willow Spring Drive · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19114 Willow Spring Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1645 · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Walk on inside to a nice foyer entering right into your functional kitchen with updated appliances and ample counter/cabinet space! Going into your nice living/dining room combo with laminate flooring, this leads directly to the fenced in backyard! Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with nice closet space as well as an updated bathroom! Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a second full bathroom with a stand up shower, a full sized washer and dryer, and plenty of room for additional storage!

Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5619341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19114 Willow Spring Dr have any available units?
19114 Willow Spring Dr has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19114 Willow Spring Dr have?
Some of 19114 Willow Spring Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19114 Willow Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19114 Willow Spring Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19114 Willow Spring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19114 Willow Spring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19114 Willow Spring Dr offer parking?
No, 19114 Willow Spring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19114 Willow Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19114 Willow Spring Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19114 Willow Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 19114 Willow Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19114 Willow Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 19114 Willow Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19114 Willow Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19114 Willow Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19114 Willow Spring Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity