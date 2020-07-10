19025 GROTTO LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in Germantown ! This townhome features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, an open concept breakfast bar leading into the dining area designed with pendant lighting. Beautiful wood floors on the mail level. Wood Burning Fireplace in the living room which leads to the deck. Finished lower level that takes you to the fenced in back yard. This home is conveniently located to shopping, public transportation and main roads and highways, including 270! This home will impress - move in ready,