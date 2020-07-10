All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

19025 GROTTO LANE

19025 Grotto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19025 Grotto Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in Germantown ! This townhome features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, an open concept breakfast bar leading into the dining area designed with pendant lighting. Beautiful wood floors on the mail level. Wood Burning Fireplace in the living room which leads to the deck. Finished lower level that takes you to the fenced in back yard. This home is conveniently located to shopping, public transportation and main roads and highways, including 270! This home will impress - move in ready,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19025 GROTTO LANE have any available units?
19025 GROTTO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19025 GROTTO LANE have?
Some of 19025 GROTTO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19025 GROTTO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
19025 GROTTO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19025 GROTTO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 19025 GROTTO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19025 GROTTO LANE offer parking?
No, 19025 GROTTO LANE does not offer parking.
Does 19025 GROTTO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19025 GROTTO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19025 GROTTO LANE have a pool?
No, 19025 GROTTO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 19025 GROTTO LANE have accessible units?
No, 19025 GROTTO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 19025 GROTTO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19025 GROTTO LANE has units with dishwashers.

